 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rebranding under fire for being too transparent

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle trying to win back favor with a wave of nostalgia

By
Web Desk

June 07, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rebranding under fire for being too transparent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of trying to turn back the hands of time and win back some of the royal status they lost when they decided to leave the Royal Family.

Accusations regarding it all have been shared by US-based journalist Lee Cohen.

His comments have come in response to the couple’s three-day tour of Nigeria where they engaged in a cultural exchange.

This tour, dubbed ‘quasi-royal’ by many has been branded as “fake” and “transparent”.

During Mr Cohen’s interview with GBN America he was quoted saying, “The royal tour was nothing more than an attempt to recapture the status that they gave up by stepping back in 2020.”

“The couple have been widely mocked for these kinds of behaviours” too.

“So, I would add, that they have no substantive credentials to make quasi-royal appearances or diplomatic visits to foreign nations.”

After all, right now “They are selling jam and making fake royal tours to transparently promote themselves and this would do nothing to provide the pair the official qualifications they rejected years ago.”

