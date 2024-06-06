Meghan Markle leaving Archie a sad inheritance

Meghan Markle has just been called out for allegedly trying to leave Prince Archie something incredibly sad as an inheritance.



Former BBC commentator Jennie Bond issued these comments regarding the Sussexes.

It has all been shared during her interview with OK magazine.

There she warned against Archie bearing the brunt of Meghan Markle’s actions in the future.

She started it all off by saying, “Meghan does miss some aspects of life in the UK and worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins and feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the UK.”

“Children grow up and are innately curious about their heritage and background... and when your heritage is one of the most famous families in the world, it will undoubtedly seem rather odd and perhaps sad that you hardly know or remember them.”

Later on she also offered a hypothetical dive into the possible future and added, “Imagine Archie, aged 15, telling his friends, 'My grandpa is/was King! And my Uncle is/will be King too.' But he hardly knew or met them.”

“How sad... and Meghan would have to bear the brunt of the responsibility for that,” she also added before concluding.