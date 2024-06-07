Duke of Westminster pays homage to Prince Harry despite wedding snub

The Duke of Westminster has seemingly left Prince Harry a loving tribute on his wedding to Olivia Henson.

The tribute in question relates to the wedding cake which follows a similar theme to that of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to a report by Hello! the similarities also relate when it comes to the flavoring as the couple’s wedding cake was also lemon and elderflower.

This was brought to light by a local businessmen named Krum Gelato who is to be creating free gelato in the City Center before the big day, to mark the upcoming wedding.

He was also quoted telling the outlet, “to give an homage to the couple, I personally asked if the detail of the wedding reception could be disclosed.”

“And we have been told that there is a lemon theme with the wedding cake. So, we are making a very special lemon sorbet made with special Italian lemons that will be served tomorrow.”