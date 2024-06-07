 
Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry with 'sweet' anecdote

Jennifer Aniston shared a close bond with late 'Friends' co-star and close pal Matthew Perry

June 07, 2024

Jennifer Anniston recently looked back at the fun she used to have with Friends’ co-stars.

Appearing on the Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Jennifer remarked about the super hit comedy series, “It’s so strange to even think that it’s 30 years old,” recalling, “because I remember the day that it was going to premiere on television, on NBC: Matthew Perry and I were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa was getting her hair coloured.”

She also added how she pranked her co-star Lisa Kudrow by saying, “So we ran into the hair salon, and I snuck up – she was in the sink – and I took the nozzle from the guy that was supposed to be doing it and just started washing her hair.”

“It definitely flew out of control, and that was unfortunate. But the excitement we had, it feels like yesterday,” she stated nostalgically.

The former wife of Brad Pitt even reflected on the show’s groundbreaking success, “The fact that it’s had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us – all six of us – we never could imagine.”

Wrapping up the chat, Jennifer revealed, “And we see each other. I talked on FaceTime with Court [Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller] last night for an hour, and Lisa and the boys, and we just have a really – it’s a family forever.”

