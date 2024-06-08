Real reason why Meghan Markle missed out Duke of Westminster's wedding laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed out the wedding of Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor on Friday.



Royal expert Ingrid Seward has revealed the real reason why Meghan did not attend the wedding after Harry made it clear he would not be attending having had a chat with Hugh about the awkward situation as Prince William was given key role at the wedding.

Royal biographer told the Mirror: "There was also the question of Meghan being unwilling to attend such a high-profile society wedding knowing that most of that very society disliked her. Why would she want to come to a country where she could be pilloried, snubbed and embarrassed?.”

Ingrid further said Meghan Markle and Harry's presence would certainly have distracted from the bride and groom and even the Duchess would know that would be the height of 'bad manners'.

“Harry issued an unofficial memo saying, 'The Duke of Sussex sends his love and support and admiration for the couple for their wedding day.'"

With Ingrid Seward remarks, it seems that Prince Harry also did not attend the close friend’s wedding due to Meghan Markle.