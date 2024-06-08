Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can never be like 'patriotic Beckhams'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cannot be like Victoria and David Beckham, an expert suggests.

The Duke of Duchess of Sussex, who are reportedly striving to build up their brand as strong the Beckhams, can never match up to their patriotism.

Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun he believes the Sussexes "would like to be" the Beckhams.

He said: "The Beckhams and the Sussexes aren't comparable, they aren't on the same level.

"There isn't a modest comparison other than the superficial, because you've got those who've basically survived decades, and they're absolutely huge.

Fitzwilliams added: "This is the thing the Beckhams have not only survived, they've thrived," he noted.



"We had a period where apparently Meghan was endorsing Victoria's brand, and the couples were apparently getting on in one way or another," Fitzwilliams said. "There's no doubt that the Beckhams are very, very patriotic — they are great supporters of the royal family."



The expert added: "I suspect strongly, and this is just my view, that they didn't like the way the Sussexes monetized their royal connections for gain," he alleged. "It would seem that what was once a blossoming friendship has now descended into something of a rift."

