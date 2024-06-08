Brad Pitt winning against Angelina in court at the cost of his children: Insider

Brad Pitt winning against Angelina in court at the cost of his children

Brad Pitt is winning legal settlements against ex Angelina Jolie at the cost of his children cutting him off from their lives.

An insider told Page Six that the Oscar-winning actor has the court siding with him as he has already won legal challenges against the actress, however, their six children barely speak with him anymore.

The tip comes after their 18-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt recently hired her own lawyer to drop the surname of “Pitt” from her name.

On the other hand, a tipster privy to Page Six reported that Brad was upset when he found out about his daughter’s big decision on her 18th birthday.

“He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter. The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad,” they added.

Similarly, back in November, their 19-year-old daughter Zahara also introduced herself as “Zahara Jolie” during her college’s sorority induction ceremony.

“It’s extremely upsetting. She has used the kids as a weapon against Brad … she has separated them from him. There is a whole pattern: Any time he has a win in court, she hits back with something to do with the kids,” the insider told the outlet.