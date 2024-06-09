 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle refuse to abandon THIS royal tradition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved from the UK for a normal life away from the royals

June 09, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have left behind their royal positions, however, they are willing to stick to one royal tradition for the sake of their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex mainly moved from the UK to California for “a normal life,” but royal author Tom Quinn now claims that Harry doesn’t want to give up a specific protocol of his privileged upbringing.

In a chat with Mirror, the author claims that sending their children to the best private school is non-negotiable for Harry and Meghan

"One of Meghan‘s difficulties when she was a working royal living in the UK was her lack of experience of dealing with staff so in Montecito she has kept paid staff to an absolute minimum, but if she’s avoiding the Royal tradition of paying people to do the childcare, she’s certainly sticking to the Royal tradition of sending children to elite schools,” Tom said.

He added, “Lily is lined up for $60,000 a year private school. Early on there were rumours that Meghan and Harry might send their children to a local state school but that was never really on the cards. It made it look as if the couple were trying to be as ordinary as possible but no one was fooled.”

“Harry wouldn’t countenance risking his children being educated in anything other than in an elite environment. Choosing an elite school is very much in the royal family tradition,” Tom concluded.

