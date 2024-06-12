 
T20 World Cup 2024: Australia elect to field first against Namibia

Australia and Namibia played each other in a warm-up game before this tournament

June 12, 2024

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first against Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, on Wednesday.

Australia and Namibia have not played a competitive T20I yet. But they played each other in a warm-up game before this tournament, with Australia registering a convincing seven-wicket win.

"We are going to bowl first. It looks a nice wicket. Nathan Ellis comes in for Starc, that's the change. We have played a lot of cricket, looking forward to the challenge. It was a real change in the last game, that was pleasing," Mitchell Marsh said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus said: "We have three changes, we would have bowled first as well. What an exciting prospect for us. Hopefully it will be an upset if we beat the mighty Australia, we will give our best shot."

Teams:

Namibia: Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

