Portugal qualify for Euro 2024 as Ronaldo's double helps outclass Ireland

Al Nassr star netted his 130th international goal as Portugal bounce back from defeat by Croatia

June 12, 2024

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal during their International Friendly against Ireland at Aveiro Municipal Stadium, Aveiro, Portugalm on June 11, 2024. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo became Portugal’s powerhouse on the field as he scored twice to help his team beat Ireland 3-0 during their international friendly on Tuesday ahead of Euro 2024.

Ronaldo, 39, silenced critics who raised concerns that the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner’s advanced age may hinder his performance on the national level.

After suffering 2-1 defeat from Croatia over the weekend, Roberto Martinez’s side bounced back to build confidence for the tournament in Germany.

Ronaldo lit up the contest with a magnificent strike five minutes after the break and then clinically put away Diogo Jota's pass 10 minutes later, sending Roberto Martinez's men further into the Euros.

The Euro 2016 winners Portugal qualified with a 100% record but recent performances had allowed some doubts to creep in. However, the team may have regained some confidence from their victory over Ireland.

Furthermore, extending his collection of records, the former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus star netted his 130th international goal with another confident finish.

Euro 2024 will kick off on Friday and Portugal will take on Czech Republic in their first match which will be held on June 18.

Then, the team is set to face Turkey and Georgia in Group F.

