King Charles issued strong warning related to Archie, Lilibet

King Charles has not seen Archie and Lilibet since June 2022

June 12, 2024

King Charles issued warning related to Archie, Lilibet

King Charles is desperate to spend more time with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet as the monarch battles cancer.

The monarch is frustrated that currently he only gets to see Archie and Lilibet on occasional video calls and wants more of a relationship with them.

Amid these claims, now a royal expert has warned King Charles that his desire to see Archie and Lilibet could backfire.

Amanda Platell has warned that King Charles desire to see them could "bring a whole host of problems."

She writes for a publication saying, "One can only imagine the unholy circus. If they brought the grandkids here to see the King, would Meghan have her Netflix crew in tow filming every moment?"

The royal expert went on saying that Meghan's wish for self-promotion could conflict with the King.

"Would she bring Grandpa Charles her new homemade jams she’s flogging, then post the pictures on Instagram? Would details of the time they and their children spent with the King be sold off to the highest bidder?", the expert further said.

