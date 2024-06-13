 
Royal Family 'real diva' who beats Meghan Markle: Expert

Meghan Markle is branded secondary to diva Princess Margaret

June 13, 2024

Meghan Markle is branded second most popular diva in the Royal Family after a key family member, who ranked first.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is famously dubbed grand for her personality and aura, comes secondary to Princess Margaret, sister of late Queen Elizabeth II

Speaking about the Princess, royal expert Jennie Bond reveals: "I think historically, probably Princess Margaret was. A real diva."

The former BBC Royal Correspondent added: "She would say exactly what she thought. She was sitting next to Twiggy, the model, and she ignored her for about two hours and then turned to her and said, ‘who are you?

"And she said, ‘Oh, my name is Leslie, ma’am, but most people know me as Twiggy.’ And Margaret turns and says, ‘how unfortunate'."

Ms Bond continued: "She was fantastically grand, fantastically snobbish. And she did tarnish the reputation of the Royal Family with her lifestyle, her broken marriage, bringing divorce into the fold."

