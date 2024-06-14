 
Geo News

Kate Middleton addresses the public for the second time on cancer battle

Kate Middleton finally releases her second statement post cancer admission

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

Kate Middleton has finally decided to speak out about her battle against cancer, as part of a first official statement.

The statement includes an update regarding her return to public life and details that she is to be expected at the Trooping of Colour event that is to take place tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention that this will be the Duchess’ first ever appearance since announcing she has cancer.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the statement reads, “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months.”

“It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

“'I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.”

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

Before concluding she also added, “Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

Prince Harry planning last ditch effort plan to flee the US
Prince Harry planning last ditch effort plan to flee the US
Meghan Markle finds Prince Harry patronizing due to all his ‘butting' in
Meghan Markle finds Prince Harry patronizing due to all his ‘butting' in
'Inside Out 2' star Tony Hale shares 'game changer' method for anxiety
'Inside Out 2' star Tony Hale shares 'game changer' method for anxiety
‘Angry' Prince Harry's ‘inevitable' move against Prince William, King Charles
‘Angry' Prince Harry's ‘inevitable' move against Prince William, King Charles
Prince William 'right' to warn Harry about Meghan Markle
Prince William 'right' to warn Harry about Meghan Markle
King Charles has started Prince Andrew's punishment
King Charles has started Prince Andrew's punishment
Justin, Hailey Bieber nervous about THIS amid pregnancy
Justin, Hailey Bieber nervous about THIS amid pregnancy
Chris Brown suffers dangerous on stage mishap amid ‘11:11 Tour'
Chris Brown suffers dangerous on stage mishap amid ‘11:11 Tour'
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision to avoid controversy
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision to avoid controversy
King Charles makes desperate move to secure Queen Camilla's future
King Charles makes desperate move to secure Queen Camilla's future
Royal expert makes shocking claims about King Charles health
Royal expert makes shocking claims about King Charles health
King Charles' spare learning he's only got one real family
King Charles' spare learning he's only got one real family