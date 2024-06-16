Meghan Markle promises Prince Harry UK return on 'one condition?'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly in argument over their return to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have found their home in California, are perplexed over their potential comeback in Harry's homeland. Meghan, however' has one condition, reveals a royal expert.

Speaking to the Mirror, author Tom Quinn said: "Meghan has said she’s only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential. Meghan will never return to the UK and stay with her husband‘s relatives."

He added: "If the couple manage to find a permanent home and sort out the security issue they will certainly want to bring their children to the UK but it’s going to take a lot of diplomacy to get to the point where Archie and Lili are able to develop a genuine and warm relationship with their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

