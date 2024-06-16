 
Geo News

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Petlz detail dog Nala's death: 'Taken so soon'

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz speak about their dog's death

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Petlz detail dog Nala's death: 'Taken so soon'

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are grieving as they announce the death of their beloved dog.

The Hollywood couple, spoke about their 'family member' for the first time on Friday when they revealed it went for grooming but came out “hyperventilating” before it died.

Speaking about the loss, Brooklyn said: “You were unexpectedly taken from way us too soon and hope others don’t experience a loss after something as simple as a grooming.

“You were the cutest little baby girl and we will always think of you. We know you are looking and barking down on us x We love you so much and miss you beyond.”

Meanwhile, Nicola admitted that this was the 'hardest month of her life.'

She told her three million followers: “Nala was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomers yesterday but came out hyperventilating and couldn’t catch her breath. We rushed her to the vet and she passed hours later.

“I’m sharing this in hopes that it might prevent this from happening to other dogs. Her life was taken away from her way too soon.

“She was my beautiful queen and stayed by my side for nine years through everything. Please be careful who you send your dogs to because you don’t know what goes on behind closed doors.

“One day without Nala on earth feels like an eternity. I wish I could have her back in my arms. I pray she’s with my Naunni. I hope I see them soon.”

Kate Middleton figures out strategy for royal appearances after Trooping the Color
Kate Middleton figures out strategy for royal appearances after Trooping the Color
Meghan Markle promises Prince Harry UK return on 'one condition?'
Meghan Markle promises Prince Harry UK return on 'one condition?'
Kate Middleton tried THIS tactic to 'not upstage' King Charles on birthday
Kate Middleton tried THIS tactic to 'not upstage' King Charles on birthday
Kate Middleton made her children 'normal again' at Trooping the Colour: Expert reveals
Kate Middleton made her children 'normal again' at Trooping the Colour: Expert reveals
Bridgerton: Nicola Coughlan on why romance with Luke Newton is 'so steamy'
Bridgerton: Nicola Coughlan on why romance with Luke Newton is 'so steamy'
How Victoria Beckham told kids about David Beckham 'cheating scandal'
How Victoria Beckham told kids about David Beckham 'cheating scandal'
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis make social media debut?
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis make social media debut?
Prince William wins King Charles heart on Father's Day
Prince William wins King Charles heart on Father's Day
Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to stop trying
Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to stop trying
David Beckham, Victoria face explosive claims about their marriage again
David Beckham, Victoria face explosive claims about their marriage again
King Charles celebrates Father's Day amid rift with Prince Harry video
King Charles celebrates Father's Day amid rift with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton kindling the fire of her own demise
Kate Middleton kindling the fire of her own demise