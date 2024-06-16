Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Petlz detail dog Nala's death: 'Taken so soon'

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are grieving as they announce the death of their beloved dog.

The Hollywood couple, spoke about their 'family member' for the first time on Friday when they revealed it went for grooming but came out “hyperventilating” before it died.

Speaking about the loss, Brooklyn said: “You were unexpectedly taken from way us too soon and hope others don’t experience a loss after something as simple as a grooming.

“You were the cutest little baby girl and we will always think of you. We know you are looking and barking down on us x We love you so much and miss you beyond.”

Meanwhile, Nicola admitted that this was the 'hardest month of her life.'

She told her three million followers: “Nala was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomers yesterday but came out hyperventilating and couldn’t catch her breath. We rushed her to the vet and she passed hours later.



“I’m sharing this in hopes that it might prevent this from happening to other dogs. Her life was taken away from her way too soon.

“She was my beautiful queen and stayed by my side for nine years through everything. Please be careful who you send your dogs to because you don’t know what goes on behind closed doors.

“One day without Nala on earth feels like an eternity. I wish I could have her back in my arms. I pray she’s with my Naunni. I hope I see them soon.”