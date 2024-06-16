 
Jennifer Garner reunites with Ben Affleck amidst J Lo marriage troubles?

Jennifer Garner was spotted at her ex-husband, Ben Affleck's rental house

June 16, 2024

Jennifer Garner was witnessed at her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s house only days after she arrived to celebrate their son Samuel’s graduation from middle school.

This comes amidst the allegations of Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s marriage having ended.

The 51-year-old himself is staying at the temporary abode while the singer is done trying to save her marriage with one person in the music industry claiming that their marriage is “not getting any better”, but rather getting worse.

Additionally, a person close to Affleck told PEOPLE, “If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream...”

Garner, on the other hand, has always given her best to support her ex, and has even attempted to save his marriage, with an insider claiming that she “wants nothing more than for him to be happy.”

The former couple that walked down the aisle back in 2022 are now reportedly looking to sell their $60 million mansion and are “living separate lives”.

Their marriage combined five children into a mixed family, with three coming from Affleck and Garner (Samuel, Violet, and Seraphina), and twins Emme and Max coming from Lopez and her ex-Marc Anthony.

