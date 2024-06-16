Taylor Swift reflects on Liverpool 'dreamy memories' amid Joe Alwyn remarks

Taylor Swift wrapped up her Liverpool shows of the Eras Tour on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Swift reflected on the milestone of their 100th show and expressed gratitude to her Eras Tour crew, fellow performers, and band.

"So many dreamy memories from Liverpool!!" she wrote.

Swift continued, " We played our 100th show on The Eras Tour (which feels truly deranged to say because this show feels new to me every time we play it). I want say thank you to our Eras Tour crew, my fellow performers and band who have now committed hundreds of hours to putting on this show and giving their all on and behind that stage."

"I can’t believe the work ethic, creativity and dedication I get to be surrounded with every day," she added.

The Lover hitmaker praised the Liverpool crowd for their enthusiasm and described the experience "endlessly FUN."

She concluded with, "AND thank you to everyone who has come to any of the shows on The Eras Tour. It’s been the adventure of a lifetime because of you."

This post comes on the heels of Swift's ex boyfriend Joe Alwyn's first public comments about their relationship.

In an interview with Sunday times, Alwyn called their relationship "long, loving, fully committed."

He expressed his hope for people to empathize saying, "In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize."