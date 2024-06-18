 
Harbhajan suggests Gary Kristen to 'not waste time' with Pakistan

"Don't waste your time there Gary. Come back to coach team India," he writes on X

By
Sports Desk

June 18, 2024

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh (left) and Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten with skipper Babar Azam. — Screengrab/X/@TheRealPCB

After Pakistan's disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh asked head coach Gary Kirsten to not waste his time with the Men in Green. 

"Don't waste your time there Gary. Come back to coach team India," wrote the former cricketer on X, formerly Twitter.  

Kristen was appointed Pakistan's head coach in April and was part of the team on the England tour as well as in T20 World Cup 2024 where Pakistan were knocked out before the Super 8. 

"A great coach, mentor, honest and very dear friend to all our 2011 team," he praised the ex-South African batter under whom India won the 2011 ODI World Cup.

A screenshot taken via X.

It must be noted that Kirsten has said that only those players will be part of the Pakistan team going forward who value unity, focus on fitness and improve their skill set.

According to sources, Kirsten, in a candid discussion with the Pakistan team after its exit from the ongoing World Cup, said that the fitness level of the players is not up to the mark.

Kirsten added that the team was also far behind in terms of skill level as compared with the rest of the world.

Despite playing so much cricket, no one knows which shot to play and when, Kirsten further stated.

The former South African cricketer also said that, ever since he has joined, he has noticed that there is no unity in this team. Kirsten said that players don't support each other and he hasn't seen a situation like this before despite working with many teams.

Pakistan secured a three-wicket victory over Ireland in their final match of the T20 World Cup, held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday.

However, Pakistan's shocking defeat to the US and loss to India resulted in their elimination from the event before the Super 8 stage. The victory against Ireland ensured Pakistan finished third in Group A, with two wins from four games.

