Prince Harry urged to reconsider where he sources his finances from

Prince Harry has just been urged to reconsider his financial avenues, should he still want to have a relationship with his family at the end of it.

A warning against the Duke of Sussex regarding this alleged disregard has been issued by royal correspondent Russell Myers.

He weighed in on the disastrous aftereffects that await the royal, should he not refrain from casting his doubts in all directions.

During his interview with Sky News Australia the expert even went as far as to say, “Members from the royal family have told Harry, if he wants a relationship with the rest of the family, then first and foremost, he has got to stop talking about them.”

This is because “They can’t go about making money off their associations with the royal family.”

The expert also noted, “They’re going to [have to] sort of realize, if they’re going to have a relationship with the rest of the royal family, they can’t go about trashing them.”

Especially when they look “united without them”, Mr Myers also chimed in to say.

During the later half of his chat with the outlet, he also shared his own hopes for the future and added, “Hopefully, they’ll see that the royal family are very united without them, and if they do want a relationship, going forward, they need to take the steam out of their relationship and out of the things they say sometimes.”