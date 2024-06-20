 
Matthew McConaughey reveals his career list for quitting Hollywood

Matthew McConaughey recently talked about why he wanted to leave Hollywood

June 20, 2024

Matthew McConaughey revealed why he took a break from Hollywood for a specific reason.

While speaking with Glen Powell for Interview Magazine, Matthew talked about leaving the industry altogether just because he was unable to sign projects of his taste.

“I've usually zigged when I felt like Hollywood wanted me to zag. When I had my rom-com years, there was only so much bandwidth I could give to those, and those were some solid hits for me. But I wanted to try some other stuff. Of course I wasn't getting it, so I had to leave Hollywood for two years,” he explained.

Matthew shared that he also leaned on his wife Camila Alves during the “scary” transition as he thought about switching careers once and for all.

“Dude, it was scary. I had long talks with my wife about needing to find a new vocation. ‘I think I'm going to teach high school classes. I think I'm going to study to be a conductor. I think I'm going to go be a wildlife guide,’” Matthew recalled the list.

The Oscar winner concluded, “It was scary. The days are long — the sense of insignificance. But I made up my mind that that's what I needed to do, so I wasn't going to pull the parachute and quit the mission I was on. But it was scary, because I didn't know if I was ever going to get out of the desert.”

