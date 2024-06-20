Kensington Palace caught lying about Kate Middleton: Report

Kate Middleton debunked rumours of getting treated in the US with her grand appearance at Trooping the Colour to support King Charles after Kensington Palace also denied such reports.



However, a source has revealed that the Palace may have denied the reports of the Princess of Wales being in the states as it could have been perceived as a "bad look" for the Royal family.

Multiple witnesses claim to have spotted Kate at the St. Regis hotel and MD Anderson Cancer Center, a world-renowned cancer treatment facility in America.

However, a media outlet revealed that all such reports are false as the Princess is in the UK for her treatment and has never left the country, citing Kensington Palace.

But a source told Life & Style, “There are multiple witnesses who claim to have seen her in Texas,” adding, “It’s believed she’s flying back and forth for secret cancer treatment there.”

They said that the idea of a member of the royal family seeking treatment from anywhere other than the National Health Service “would be a bad look.”

“It would suggest that the care that ‘regular’ Britons get isn’t good enough for the princess, who is wealthy enough to afford better doctors,” the source added.

“But the truth is, [Prince] William will pay any amount of money to make sure she gets better,” the royal tipster said.

Before concluding, they revealed that while it has “been brutal, Kate has turned a corner. She’s truly hoping to reassure everyone soon that she’s in the clear.”