Kim Kardashian reveals her ten year plan with next career move

Kim Kardashian reveals her ten year plan with career and Botox

Kim Kardashian is ready to venture into acting with much bigger roles this time.

The Kardashians star, who previously endeavoured several cameos in the film and showbiz industry, has now envisioned a ten-year-plan with both her acting pursuit and Botox.

Kim, 43, spilled the beans on her next career pursuits during the June 20 episode of The Kardashians where she revealed selling a comedy movie to Netflix.

The mother of four, however, admitted to feeling nervous on her first time pitching a movie idea to studios— an experience that led to getting calls 'within 20 minutes with offers.'

"If it happens and it works out, I will feel really accomplished and feel really fulfilled, but who knows? This is just new to me, I'm a little bit green to this," she continued.

"The offers they're bringing my way, I'm like, 'You think I can do that? I can't do that,'" she told her friends over dinner, before noting in a confessional, "How do they know I can do it? Now the pressure's on because I'm like, 'Oh s***, this is happening,' I'm tripping the f*** out low key because I have to really do this and I have to deliver."

Kim acknowledged that while acting comes with its challenges, she is willing to keep up with most parts.

"I can do a movie a year, I've got about 10 years where I still look good, so that's all I've got in me and then I'll take some time off ... That's my 10-year plan," she said, later telling her friends, "I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion and I don’t have it. I'm not gonna be gaining 500 lbs. for a role… that’s not where I need to be. How am I gonna cry? How am I gonna be scared out of my mind?"

Despite her hesitation and the demands her acting career will curtain, she reiterated her love for a good challenge.

"I wasn't planning on this career and was like, I'm not gonna get ahead of myself here," she explained. "I'm really nervous about it 'cause I have to f****** deliver. It's such a challenge for me and I want to welcome a challenge, and I'm like, every year I want to do something that makes me so uncomfortable that I really have to challenge myself."

Prior to her full dive into acting, she did take acting lessons, particularly the recurring role she played in American Horror Story: Delicate in 2023.

It is noteworthy that she has also done several occasional cameos as herself too, including projects like Ocean's Eight (2018), How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock and Two Broke Girls and hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

She also lent her voice for in two Paw Patrol movies. As for her next, Kim has hinted that the comedy venture would likely be a mix of The Hangover, Bridesmaids and First Wives Club.