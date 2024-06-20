 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian reveals her ten year plan with next career move

Reality star Kim Kardashian is gearing up for a bigger role than she's taken previously

By
Web Desk

June 20, 2024

Kim Kardashian reveals her ten year plan with career and Botox

Kim Kardashian is ready to venture into acting with much bigger roles this time.

The Kardashians star, who previously endeavoured several cameos in the film and showbiz industry, has now envisioned a ten-year-plan with both her acting pursuit and Botox.

Kim, 43, spilled the beans on her next career pursuits during the June 20 episode of The Kardashians where she revealed selling a comedy movie to Netflix.

The mother of four, however, admitted to feeling nervous on her first time pitching a movie idea to studios— an experience that led to getting calls 'within 20 minutes with offers.'

"If it happens and it works out, I will feel really accomplished and feel really fulfilled, but who knows? This is just new to me, I'm a little bit green to this," she continued.

"The offers they're bringing my way, I'm like, 'You think I can do that? I can't do that,'" she told her friends over dinner, before noting in a confessional, "How do they know I can do it? Now the pressure's on because I'm like, 'Oh s***, this is happening,' I'm tripping the f*** out low key because I have to really do this and I have to deliver."

Kim acknowledged that while acting comes with its challenges, she is willing to keep up with most parts.

"I can do a movie a year, I've got about 10 years where I still look good, so that's all I've got in me and then I'll take some time off ... That's my 10-year plan," she said, later telling her friends, "I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion and I don’t have it. I'm not gonna be gaining 500 lbs. for a role… that’s not where I need to be. How am I gonna cry? How am I gonna be scared out of my mind?"

Despite her hesitation and the demands her acting career will curtain, she reiterated her love for a good challenge.

"I wasn't planning on this career and was like, I'm not gonna get ahead of myself here," she explained. "I'm really nervous about it 'cause I have to f****** deliver. It's such a challenge for me and I want to welcome a challenge, and I'm like, every year I want to do something that makes me so uncomfortable that I really have to challenge myself."

Prior to her full dive into acting, she did take acting lessons, particularly the recurring role she played in American Horror Story: Delicate in 2023.

It is noteworthy that she has also done several occasional cameos as herself too, including projects like Ocean's Eight (2018), How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock and Two Broke Girls and hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

She also lent her voice for in two Paw Patrol movies. As for her next, Kim has hinted that the comedy venture would likely be a mix of The Hangover, Bridesmaids and First Wives Club.

Leonardo DiCaprio jealous of 'overrated' Margot Robbie: Report
Leonardo DiCaprio jealous of 'overrated' Margot Robbie: Report
Kate Middleton 'health crises' brings her closer to 'Royal weapon'
Kate Middleton 'health crises' brings her closer to 'Royal weapon'
Meghan Markle aims to become ‘royal savior' by ending Kate Middleton rift
Meghan Markle aims to become ‘royal savior' by ending Kate Middleton rift
Meghan Markle 'irritated' by Victoria Beckham 'money, claims expert
Meghan Markle 'irritated' by Victoria Beckham 'money, claims expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping ‘close tabs' on Kate Middleton recovery
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping ‘close tabs' on Kate Middleton recovery
Princess Diana 'smooching demaned' to star in Kevin Costner movie unearthed
Princess Diana 'smooching demaned' to star in Kevin Costner movie unearthed
King Charles faces major hurdle in vising Archie and Lilibet in US
King Charles faces major hurdle in vising Archie and Lilibet in US
Prince Harry viral comment over meeting Queen Camilla resurfaces
Prince Harry viral comment over meeting Queen Camilla resurfaces
Justin Timberlake unfazed by DWI arrest as he puts on a 'big smile'
Justin Timberlake unfazed by DWI arrest as he puts on a 'big smile'
Prince Harry throwing himself at the king's feet for royal table crumbs
Prince Harry throwing himself at the king's feet for royal table crumbs
Kensington Palace caught lying about Kate Middleton: Report
Kensington Palace caught lying about Kate Middleton: Report
Queen Camilla puts special effort to bond with King Charles, Kate Middleton
Queen Camilla puts special effort to bond with King Charles, Kate Middleton