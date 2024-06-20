Is Justin Timberlake going to rehab following DWI arrest?

Justin Timberlake plans on winging it.

The 43-year-old actor was released on Tuesday morning after he was arrested for DWI in the Hamptons.

Following a night out with friends in exclusive spot Sag Harbor, Justin was also accused of jumping a stop sign.

Now, a source told TMZ that he has “no plans to check into a rehab facility” after the controversy.

“Justin has no plans to check into a rehab facility following Tuesday morning's arrest in Sag Harbor, NY,” an insider told the publication.

They added, “Voluntarily seeking treatment in rehab or alcohol education classes can put them in a position for a better plea deal, but Justin has a different plan.”

However, Justin did prioritize his tour crew as he contacted them right after getting bailed out.

A source claimed that he had a long conference call following his arrest, because his team was worried about how the controversy is going to affect their tour.

“He made sure that this arrest didn't create tension in the crew. He reacted like a boss, like someone who owns his s***,” the insider said, adding that Justin also apologized “for bringing this kind of attention to the team,” they told US Sun.