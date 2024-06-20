 
Travis Scott gets in police trouble for the first time since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott's Astroworld festival stampede claimed lives of ten people

June 20, 2024

After Justin Timberlake, Travis Scott has been arrested for “disorderly intoxication and trespassing” in Miami.

Travis, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was taken into custody by the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around four in the morning on Thursday, according to Daily Mail.

He was released on a $650 bond - $500 for trespass charges and $150 for disorderly intoxication.

Moreover, in his mugshot posted by the outlet, Travis looked expressionless which has been shared by Miami Dade Corrections facility.  

In 2021, Astroworld Festival, hosted by Travis Scott in Houston, saw a deadly stampede which killed ten people

The rapper and the organizers did not face any criminal charges. 

