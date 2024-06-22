Prince Harry could reunite with King Charles if he ignores Meghan Markle's example

Prince Harry must forge his own path and avoid Meghan's example to reconcile with King Charles

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and have since rarely visited the United Kingdom.

The Sussexes’ kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have been devoid of the affection of their grandparent King Charles, as they have only spent little time with him.

Now, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond says Prince Harry should not follow in Meghan’s example of cutting off family members permanently, as it will be his children who will suffer the most.

“Having grandchildren is a powerful tug on the heartstrings," Jennie told OK!. "Little people who are part of your bloodline and have had nothing to do with family quarrels and tensions. Utterly innocent tiny tots who deserve to know and love their grandparents.”

"So I can imagine that the King very much wants the chance to get to know Archie and Lilibet and to create some memories for them,” she explained.

“The children may provide the most compelling link between Charles and Harry, and convince them both to forgive, if not forget, the bitter rows of the past,” she argued.

"I fervently hope that Harry will not follow Meghan’s example of remaining obdurately estranged from her father and most of her family. Maybe Archie and Lilibet hold the key to reconciliation between Charles and Harry,” Jennie concluded.