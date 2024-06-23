 
Geo News

Prince Harry risking lifetime royal banishment with second memoir

Prince Harry released his first memoir 'Spare' in January 2023

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Prince Harry risking lifetime royal banishment with second memoir

Prince Harry has enough real life inspiration to pen another memoir after Spare.

However, after his first book in January 2023, the Duke of Sussex tarnished his bonds with King Charles and Prince William.

Now, with another memoir allegedly in the works, veteran royal correspondent Jennie Bond that Harry is risking permanent damage.

"I can't imagine that Harry would contemplate a follow-up to Spare. He has indicated that he wants to move on: he has said his peace, vented his anger and faced the consequences," she said

Jennie added, "If he did go there, then I am sure the response would be a continued dignified silence and a resounding crash as the palace doors slammed on any hope of future reconciliation."

According to a royal insider, Harry is already in the hot waters and is "likely permanently banned from royal life in their [senior royals and courtiers] eyes," a palace insider revealed.

"If he does follow through with writing yet another salacious book, that ban will extend to a personal bar from his family, meaning he won't just be excluded from royal events; he will be ignored as if he never existed,” they had told OK! magazine.

Travis Kelce family in awe of Taylor Swift amid 'Eras Tour'
Travis Kelce family in awe of Taylor Swift amid 'Eras Tour'
Robert Pattinson in awe of new born daughter's 'personality'
Robert Pattinson in awe of new born daughter's 'personality'
Taylor Swift makes shady speech before debuting Kim Kardashian diss track
Taylor Swift makes shady speech before debuting Kim Kardashian diss track
Kanye West gives shut-up call to haters calling him broke
Kanye West gives shut-up call to haters calling him broke
Sean Penn recalls trouble at house after Madonna called police
Sean Penn recalls trouble at house after Madonna called police
Kendrick Lamar new music video 'name' against Drake revealed
Kendrick Lamar new music video 'name' against Drake revealed
Priyanka Chopra misses family while Nick Jonas away at work
Priyanka Chopra misses family while Nick Jonas away at work
Joe Jonas writing a song to win over Demi Moore: Insider
Joe Jonas writing a song to win over Demi Moore: Insider
Oprah Winfrey surprises THIS author with her latest book club pick
Oprah Winfrey surprises THIS author with her latest book club pick
'Bridgerton' actress Simone Ashley slams Nicola Coughlan's body shamers
'Bridgerton' actress Simone Ashley slams Nicola Coughlan's body shamers
Bianca Censori 'signaling rebellion' after Kim Kardashian's support: Report
Bianca Censori 'signaling rebellion' after Kim Kardashian's support: Report
Ralph Macchio shares ‘Cobra Kai' and ‘Karate Kid' update on 40th anniversary of franchise
Ralph Macchio shares ‘Cobra Kai' and ‘Karate Kid' update on 40th anniversary of franchise