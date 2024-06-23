Prince Harry risking lifetime royal banishment with second memoir

Prince Harry has enough real life inspiration to pen another memoir after Spare.

However, after his first book in January 2023, the Duke of Sussex tarnished his bonds with King Charles and Prince William.

Now, with another memoir allegedly in the works, veteran royal correspondent Jennie Bond that Harry is risking permanent damage.

"I can't imagine that Harry would contemplate a follow-up to Spare. He has indicated that he wants to move on: he has said his peace, vented his anger and faced the consequences," she said

Jennie added, "If he did go there, then I am sure the response would be a continued dignified silence and a resounding crash as the palace doors slammed on any hope of future reconciliation."

According to a royal insider, Harry is already in the hot waters and is "likely permanently banned from royal life in their [senior royals and courtiers] eyes," a palace insider revealed.

"If he does follow through with writing yet another salacious book, that ban will extend to a personal bar from his family, meaning he won't just be excluded from royal events; he will be ignored as if he never existed,” they had told OK! magazine.