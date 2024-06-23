Meghan Markle desperate to take the heat off her with Kate Middleton's cancer

Meghan Markle is reportedly trying to reach out to Kate Middleton because of all the heat that’s being hurled their way while she deals with cancer and her preventative cancer regimen.

Insight into all of this has been brought to light by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

This insider in question weighed in on everything during one of their interviews, and it featured some candid admissions about everything that’s been going on behind the scenes.

According to the insider, “Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but sadly it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and The Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least.”

“They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties,” the source also went as far as to add.

As of right now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “jointly reached out to send well wishes, but they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response.”

However, “That hasn’t stopped them from trying to connect and do what they see as the right thing.”

Before concluding the insider also went on to say, “When Kate gets back into action, their hope is that it might take some of the heat off them and possibly trigger a truce with her and William, and with the King, too.”