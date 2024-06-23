Photo: Justin Timberlake trolled by Tiffany Haddish following arrest

Tiffany Haddish made a bold remark about fellow co-star and the former boyfriend of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake.

As Tiffany marked her presence at the recent red carpet of the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, she was asked regarding how sobriety affected her life, per Daily Mail.

Tiffany replied by denying the notion that sobriety changed her “at all.” In fact, she asserted that not sobriety but alcohol abuse “changes you” as it makes way for “toxic relationships.”

The 44-year-old comedian stated, “If anything, it changed me when I was drinking, that changes you.”

Tiffany’s answer did not finish here as she quipped, “You better asked Justin Timberlake that same s***!” following his arrest for “driving while intoxicated” in Hamptons earlier this week.

Conclusively, she shared, “And it messes up your skin, your hair, your body structure, you start having that bad body build situation. It creates toxic relationships.”