Photo: Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert 'cant stand the sight of each other': Source

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert reportedly still holding on to grudges after years of failed marriage.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, “Miranda doesn’t want to attend any event where Blake is the star attraction, and vice versa.”

They also revealed about the former couple, “Their egos can’t handle it, and the brutal reality is that they can’t stand the sight of each other. “

“They’re totally competitive and there’s no love lost, and they don’t want any awkward confrontations. Some might say they don’t want the other to steal their spotlight,” the insider added.

The source even claimed that Blake’s new wife Gwen Stefani is also not so friendly towards Miranda because “it’s no secret Miranda can’t stand Gwen,” and so “Gwen doesn’t have any time for Miranda either.”

“They get their people to check if they’re going to an event beforehand. Their friends roll their eyes and think Miranda and Blake should get over it and act like grown-ups, but they’re stubbornly holding onto grudges. They might forgive, but they’ll never forget,” they declared in conclusion.

This news comes as a shock to fans as last month another source privy to In Touch Weekly dished that “Miranda has nothing against Blake or Gwen,” adding, “she’s moved on with Brendan and he’s happy with Gwen,” when the former couple snubbed each other at ACM Awards last month.