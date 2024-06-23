King Charles 'carefully' planning reconciliation with Prince Harry

King Charles might be taking the first step towards reconciliation with Prince Harry.

After the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royal officials in 2020, King Charles didn’t get to spend much time with his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Now, relationship expert Louella Alderson believes that the ruling monarch’s American visit could be the first step to mend their tarnished bond.

"The logistics behind King Charles' making a trip to America, whether it's private or not, and meeting with Harry without may prove difficult. King Charles has many Royal obligations and now health issues as well, so a trip to America in any capacity would likely require careful planning and coordination,” she tells Mirror.

Louella added, "This fact alone means if King Charles is willing to make the effort and put forth the time and energy to visit Harry in America, it could be a significant gesture of his desire to mend their relationship. It's possible that he may be more willing to address any issues and work towards finding a resolution than he has been previously."

Considering the possibility of how this trip can also be a failure, the expert continued, “While it may show a willingness on the King's part to try and reconcile their relationship, it ultimately depends on both parties being open to communication and willing to start working through any issues that have caused tension between them."