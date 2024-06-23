Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'don't really care about charity': 'Frightfully awkward'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's cries about privacy are under the radar with a potential world tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are reportedly looking at the idea of days around the world for their charity endeavors, are dubbed hungry for publicity.

Hilary Fordwich, a royal commentator, tells Daily Express: "I believe they are going to go on a world tour. It was frightfully awkward when they were in Africa recently, and the national anthem was played and Harry just stood there.

"The purport to care about people. If they really care about people they could do a lot for charities.

"Their world tour won't be lowkey, with no publicity, and going to remote villages to raise money and help people. It won't have an impact, it won't make a difference, and they will be craving the publicity everywhere they go.



She then adds: "It is going to be high profile because that is what Meghan craves. Look how she has spent her entire life. Everything she has ever done is craving publicity. They hired three PR firms when they went to LA.

"She craves the limelight. Hypocritical Harry once said that when he hears the clicking of cameras it gives him chills because of what happened to his mother. Well, stay out of the limelight then," mocked the expert.