Taylor Swift hits back at critics who talk badly about her

Taylor Swift has finally responded to her haters who “talk s***” about her during her second Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

Addressing a crowd of over 90,000 people, the Bad Blood hitmaker said, "I was thinking about getting to play Wembley Stadium. That's not remotely normal [and] it is so insane for you to [have] done that for me.”



“And for my crew because we get to play Wembley Stadium eight times this summer. You clearly thought this was a good idea [and] you wanted this to happen. Blows me away. I'll spend forever trying to thank you for that,” Taylor continued her speech.

"On the other hand, it really makes me think about how every time someone talks s**t, it just makes me work even harder and it makes me even tougher. So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people," the Lover crooner concluded.

For those unversed, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will conclude this December.