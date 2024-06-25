Jeremy Renner weighs in on needing time off to play 'challenging' roles

Jeremy Renner needs time off to play 'challenging' roles

Jeremy Renner admits he is prioritizing his recovery following a fatal snowplow accident.



During his appearance on the Smartless podcast on Monday, June 24, the 53-year-old actor revealed that he currently doesn't "have the energy" to take on "challenging" roles as he focuses on his health.

“I just don’t have the energy for it. I don’t have the fuel,” Jeremy admitted.

The Mayor of Kingstown star continued, “I have so much fuel to put into this reality, this body, all this stuff. I can’t just go play make-believe right now.”

“Because that takes a lot of time to get right here every day just so I can have a positive thought, so I can progress, so I can always keep growing,” he added before signing off as well.

For those unversed, Jeremy was run over by a 14,300-pound snowplow on January 1, 2023, while helping a family member with a vehicle stuck in three feet of snow.

The incident resulted in him with 38 broken bones and significant chest injuries.