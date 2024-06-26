 
Reason Prince William was in 'state of panic' at Taylor Swift concert

Prince William attended the Taylor Swift concert with his three kids

By
Web Desk

June 26, 2024

Reason Prince William was in 'state of panic' at Taylor Swift concert

Prince William was reportedly in a hysteria as he made his way into the Wembley Stadium for Taylor Swift's concert.

The Prince of Wales, who celebrated his birthday alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Friday, brought his party hat as the family crooned to Swift's songs sans Kate Middleton.

It is however revealed that William went into panic mode when he got late for the concert.

The source told HELLO!: "They had a nightmare getting in, they were running really late but they had planned to get there earlier so they could have the meet and greet with Taylor beforehand because they knew they wanted to leave early.

"They only had 25 minutes to spare so had a quick meet and greet and then went up to their box before the show, and there was a bit of stress and panic about that because it was taking too long."

The Prince of Wales later struck as sweet pose with Swift as he attended the popstar’s concert.

Turning to his Instagram later, the future King captioned the photo.

"Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening," Prince William wrote on the social media app alongside kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

