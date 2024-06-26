Emma Roberts weighs in on 'nepo babies' debate in Hollywood

Emma Roberts has shared her thoughts on the "nepo babies" debate in Hollywood.

During her appearance on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast on June 25, the 33-year-old actress pointed out that even Hollywood stars with family members in the entertainment industry can face challenges on the road to stardom.

"People kind of only see your wins cause they only see – when you're on the poster of a movie," said Emma, whose father is Eric Roberts and aunt is Julia Roberts.

She further said, "They don't see all the rejection along the way and that's why I'm always really open about things that I've auditioned for and haven't gotten the part for."



The Madame Web star continued that it’s “important to talk” about rejections faced by “nepo babies” in their career because "otherwise people think everything's been so great and linear and easy."



“But of course it looks like that to the outside perspective or to the naked eye,” she added before signing off as well.

For those unversed, Emma is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Space Cadet. The movie will be released on Prime Video on July 4, 2024.