Justin Timberlake concerts at risk of losing audience following DWI arrest?

Justin Timberlake was arrested last week at Sag Harbor for driving drunk

June 26, 2024

Justin Timberlake was afraid about fans backing off from attending his concert following DWI arrest.

The singer, who got arrested in Sag Harbor last week for DWI as he had jumped a stop sign, was scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden, New York on Tuesday.

A source spilled to Mirror that there were noticeable gaps in the audience at the venue which is famous for hosting sold-out performances by the likes of Harry Styles and Elton John.

The tension around the concert's turnout also came after the arresting officer failed to recognize Justin.

However, the hitmaker's loyal fans were adamant to support him as it "didn’t change their perception of him" and believed that he "can do no wrong in their eyes."

Later, when the artist took the stage at night, the crowd welcomed him with applause and cheer.

Justin, who was overwhelmed by the love despite the arrest, addressed the crowd at a previous show in Chicago, saying, “And that's that mostly all of us here in this room tonight, in this arena tonight, have grown up together. So many of you come up to me and say, 'I grew up with you, man.’ I want each and every one of you to know I've grown up with you.”

