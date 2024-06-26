 
Prince William ‘confident' about replacing Charles as King

Prince William and King Charles recently attended Emperor Naruhito on a state visit from Japan

June 26, 2024

Prince William stood out while welcoming Emperor Naruhito on a state visit from Japan, a body language expert claims.

The Prince of Wales took care of an important royal duty as he formally welcomed the ruler and his wife Empress Masako and escorted them from their London hotel to Horse Guards Parade where they met with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

As Naruhito arrived at Buckingham Palace for the state banquet, body language expert Darren Stanton noted that William “stole the show” as the King “found his feet.”

“Prince William steals the show when he arrives. He is such a professional and has developed leaps and bounds. His performance shows he has full belief in his abilities as the future King,” he tells Mirror.

He also analyzed the King’s overall aura and explained that he looks relaxed as he finally knows how to carry on the late Queen Elizabeth’s legacy.

“He seems confident and not as nervous compared to other appearances. It’s taken Charles decades and decades to build his resilience, but he has definitely developed into a strong man. The main difference we see in Charles now is he has found his feet within the Royal Family. He has taken the protocols his mum instilled in him and knows what works for him in a modern monarchy,” Darren concluded.

