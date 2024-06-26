 
Geo News

Brad Pitt kids make him ‘surrender' to Angelina Jolie amid legal war

Brad Pitt is ready to give up years-long fight with Angelina Jolie after brutal snub from kids

By
Web Desk

June 26, 2024

Brad Pitt kids make him ‘surrender’ to Angelina Jolie amid legal war
Brad Pitt kids make him ‘surrender’ to Angelina Jolie amid legal war

Brad Pitt has finally decided to ‘surrender’ to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie after he was brutally snubbed from his kids on Father’s day.

The Father’s Day snub came on the heels of Shiloh officially filing to drop his name which made the Fight Club alum realize that he may lose his kids forever if he does not do anything about it.

Hence, he came up with the decision to end his years-long legal battle against the Maleficent star to win back the trust of his six kids, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

“Brad’s kids,” a source told In Touch Weekly, “want nothing to do with him.”

They said that “never in a million years did Brad imagine this years-long fight and rivalry,” with Jolie, which started after they called it quits in 2016 following their now-infamous plane fight.

Pitt, who is indulged in a legal battle over their French Winery and the custody of kids under 18, is “willing to throw his hands up and surrender” to Jolie.

The insider said that the Hollywood hunk knows his relationship with his kids has been damaged to the point where there is no going back as he understands that them dropping his name is “just the tip of the iceberg.”

Pitt regrets going on war with Jolie. “Brad spent a lot of time and money trying to do what he thought was the right thing for his kids, but now he’s wondering if it was worth it,” they said.

“Miraval was something for the kids to have and build on when he’s gone, but if they don’t want it, it’s a moot point,” the insider added. 

Prince Harry set to make things ‘worse' with Prince William, King Charles
Prince Harry set to make things ‘worse' with Prince William, King Charles
Prince Harry finally reacts to uncle Charles Spencer, his wife Karen's divorce
Prince Harry finally reacts to uncle Charles Spencer, his wife Karen's divorce
Meghan Markle reacts as Prince Harry plans surprise trip to UK
Meghan Markle reacts as Prince Harry plans surprise trip to UK
Prince William ‘confident' about replacing Charles as King
Prince William ‘confident' about replacing Charles as King
Charles Spencer's wife breaks silence on her divorce: 'just processing'
Charles Spencer's wife breaks silence on her divorce: 'just processing'
King Charles speaks of UK, Japan deep root ties
King Charles speaks of UK, Japan deep root ties
Prince William sends best wishes to team England for Euro 2024 next round
Prince William sends best wishes to team England for Euro 2024 next round
King Charles checks in regularly on Kate Middleton since Trooping the Colour
King Charles checks in regularly on Kate Middleton since Trooping the Colour
Sophie Turner turns heads with striking transformations in 'Joan' first look
Sophie Turner turns heads with striking transformations in 'Joan' first look
Jeremy Allen White spills on experimenting with Bruce Springsteen biopic
Jeremy Allen White spills on experimenting with Bruce Springsteen biopic
Prince George, Charlotte cause massive stress and panic after nightmare
Prince George, Charlotte cause massive stress and panic after nightmare
Travis Kelce felt unsafe during early days with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce felt unsafe during early days with Taylor Swift