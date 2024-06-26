Brad Pitt kids make him ‘surrender’ to Angelina Jolie amid legal war

Brad Pitt has finally decided to ‘surrender’ to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie after he was brutally snubbed from his kids on Father’s day.



The Father’s Day snub came on the heels of Shiloh officially filing to drop his name which made the Fight Club alum realize that he may lose his kids forever if he does not do anything about it.

Hence, he came up with the decision to end his years-long legal battle against the Maleficent star to win back the trust of his six kids, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

“Brad’s kids,” a source told In Touch Weekly, “want nothing to do with him.”

They said that “never in a million years did Brad imagine this years-long fight and rivalry,” with Jolie, which started after they called it quits in 2016 following their now-infamous plane fight.

Pitt, who is indulged in a legal battle over their French Winery and the custody of kids under 18, is “willing to throw his hands up and surrender” to Jolie.

The insider said that the Hollywood hunk knows his relationship with his kids has been damaged to the point where there is no going back as he understands that them dropping his name is “just the tip of the iceberg.”

Pitt regrets going on war with Jolie. “Brad spent a lot of time and money trying to do what he thought was the right thing for his kids, but now he’s wondering if it was worth it,” they said.

“Miraval was something for the kids to have and build on when he’s gone, but if they don’t want it, it’s a moot point,” the insider added.