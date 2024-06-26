 
Prince Harry set to make things ‘worse' with Prince William, King Charles

June 26, 2024

Prince Harry has been told to not go ahead with his plans to pay a secret visit to the UK so that Prince William and King Charles will be ‘forced’ to meet him.

The Duke of Sussex thinks if he shows up at the Kensington or Buckingham Palace uninvited, the Prince of Wales and the monarch will have no choice but to see him.

As per Closer Magazine, the father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is desperate to meet his family and put an end to their ongoing war four years after existing the Royal family.

They said that the Duke was left upset after he was the only member of the Royal family missing from the balcony of the Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour.

Hence, he came up with the plan to pay them a surprise visit. However, people close to him are of the view that “it’s a futile cause that’s most likely just going to leave him more upset and stressed.”

“Plenty of people in his life are warning him off this plan, not just Meghan,” they said, referring to Meghan Markle’s reluctance of his decision.

Before concluding, the source said that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and others “worry it will make things worse with his family because it’s exactly the sort of hot-headed behaviour they abhor.”

