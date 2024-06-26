'Stupid' Justin Timberlake at risk of losing Jessica Biel after recent antics

Justin Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel is not letting his DWI arrest fly, according to an insider.

The hitmaker was arrested last week for DWI as he was taken into custody for jumping a stop sign at Hamptons.

Despite the fact that he was released shortly, Justin’s reputation has taken a hit in the industry, including the mother of his two children.

Speaking to Life&Style, the source said, “She’s upset, as anyone can imagine. She doesn’t understand why he would do something so stupid as attempt to drive himself home after a night of drinking. She’s disappointed.”

“She’s stood by him for so long. It’s one thing to sit back with friends over a drink. It’s another to consume so much alcohol that you’re DWI bait,” the tipster added.

The statement comes after Jessica was spotted on the filming of her new movie The Better Sister without her wedding ring.

“It’s already been tough on their marriage with Justin on tour, having to rely on FaceTime to stay connected. The fear is that more tough times are in store. And if Justin isn’t worried about losing Jessica, he should be,” the insider concluded.