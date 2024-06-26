 
Geo News

'Stupid' Justin Timberlake at risk of losing Jessica Biel after recent antics

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been married since 2012

By
Web Desk

June 26, 2024

Stupid Justin Timberlake at risk of losing Jessica Biel after recent antics
'Stupid' Justin Timberlake at risk of losing Jessica Biel after recent antics

Justin Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel is not letting his DWI arrest fly, according to an insider.

The hitmaker was arrested last week for DWI as he was taken into custody for jumping a stop sign at Hamptons.

Despite the fact that he was released shortly, Justin’s reputation has taken a hit in the industry, including the mother of his two children.

Speaking to Life&Style, the source said, “She’s upset, as anyone can imagine. She doesn’t understand why he would do something so stupid as attempt to drive himself home after a night of drinking. She’s disappointed.”

“She’s stood by him for so long. It’s one thing to sit back with friends over a drink. It’s another to consume so much alcohol that you’re DWI bait,” the tipster added.

The statement comes after Jessica was spotted on the filming of her new movie The Better Sister without her wedding ring.

“It’s already been tough on their marriage with Justin on tour, having to rely on FaceTime to stay connected. The fear is that more tough times are in store. And if Justin isn’t worried about losing Jessica, he should be,” the insider concluded.

Christina Applegate's daughter on finding common ground with mom after POTS
Christina Applegate's daughter on finding common ground with mom after POTS
Andrea Catsimatidis and Prince Mario-Max romance comes to an end
Andrea Catsimatidis and Prince Mario-Max romance comes to an end
Kelly Bensimon calls off wedding with Scott Litner at the 11th hour
Kelly Bensimon calls off wedding with Scott Litner at the 11th hour
Justin Timberlake concerts at risk of losing audience following DWI arrest?
Justin Timberlake concerts at risk of losing audience following DWI arrest?
Celine Dion enjoys Hauser's concert with twin sons
Celine Dion enjoys Hauser's concert with twin sons
Emma Roberts weighs in on 'nepo babies' debate in Hollywood
Emma Roberts weighs in on 'nepo babies' debate in Hollywood
Jessica Biel hints marriage troubles with Justin Timberlake after arrest?
Jessica Biel hints marriage troubles with Justin Timberlake after arrest?
Kanye West legal trouble is cut short by one
Kanye West legal trouble is cut short by one
Tributes pour for Michael Jackson on the 15th anniversary
Tributes pour for Michael Jackson on the 15th anniversary
Jonathan Jackson announces return to ‘General Hospital'
Jonathan Jackson announces return to ‘General Hospital'
Goldie Hawn shares an adorable snap with granddaughter Rio
Goldie Hawn shares an adorable snap with granddaughter Rio
Jennifer Lopez turns to work amid family drama
Jennifer Lopez turns to work amid family drama