Jennifer Garner becomes ‘angel' in Ben Affleck's life as Jennifer Lopez marriage crumbles

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have an unbreakable bond growing stronger amid J Lo troubles

June 26, 2024

Ben Affleck knows only one person can “save him” during his ongoing troubles with Jennifer Lopez, and that’s his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

According to In Touch, Garner was seen going into Ben’s rental home without needing to be buzzed in, which shows the bond between the duo.

“He’s given Jen the code to his house so she can come right in,” a tipster told the publication “Other people have to be buzzed in, but not Jen. She can come and go whenever she wants.”

“Jen’s been wonderful. She doesn’t judge,” the mole added of the Triple Frontier star’s first wife. “Sure, Ben drives her crazy sometimes, but there’s an unbreakable bond there. Ben says Jen’s an angel and tells her she’s the only one who can save him.”

They also noted that the 13 Going on 30 actress, who shares three kids – Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 – with Ben, is worried he might return to drug use amid his emotional trouble.

“A lot of people in Ben’s circle are worried he’ll fall apart and relapse — Jen included. That’s one of the reasons why she’s keeping close tabs on him. She’s spending time with him, being a good listener. No one wants to see Ben succumb to his old self-destructive habits,” they added.

The mole claimed that Jennifer Garner even cooks at her Ben Affleck's place to keep an eye on his health. “She cooks in his kitchen and has moved a few of her things there in case she needs to stay over,” they said.

“Things are very good between them,” concluded the tipster. 

