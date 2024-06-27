 
Why Taylor Swift made Prince William 'bend the knee' for her, experts reveal

Taylor Swift is branded a bigger personality than Prince William

June 27, 2024

Why Taylor Swift made Prince William 'bend the knee' for her, experts reveal

Taylor Swift got away with putting out picture with Prince William because she is a big star, say experts.

The popstar, who performed her Wembley shows last week, was also joined by Prince William in one of the concerts, a selfie from which has gone viral.

Speaking about the adorable picture of the duo with William's kids, journalist Marina Hyde and Richard Osman explain why William felt comfortable with the photo.

Sharing on 'The Rest Is Entertainment' podcast, the journalist said: "When you see that [picture], you have to think ah, there are two photographers involved here because there is Taylor doing the selfie and then there is, I guess, Taylor's official photographer taking a photo of that moment happening and putting it out.

"Even though they've come in a private thing, you know the royal family, particularly the Wales' are so fussy about anything like that and they complain.

"You just think, yeah she's just bigger than them so what are they going to do? Complain to Taylor Swift and say she's put the photo out? I don't think so."

She added: "I thought that was really significant because if anyone else did that when they went on a private visit somewhere, there would be huge backlash and they'd be a big problem, but it's just sort of like, I will bend the knee to you Taylor."

