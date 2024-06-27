 
Taraji P. Henson anticipates Will Smith's performance at BET Awards

The actress hosted the awards show in 2021 and 2022 consecutively

By
Web Desk

June 27, 2024

Taraji P. Henson could not wait to see what Will Smith is up for in his performance at the 2024 BET Awards.

The 55-year-old actress revealed to People magazine her excitement for the upcoming awards on Sunday, June 30 as she is coming back to host the show third time.

She told the outlet of the show, “It's going to be an incredible show.”

“You know, it's Culture's Biggest Night. The performances are going to blow us all away.” the Fight Night actress added.

Henson then expressed her excitement for Smith's performance, she continued to say, "We got Will Smith, guys. I am so excited to see what he has up his sleeve.”

The 55-year-old actor will do a special performance in the awards ceremony as per an announcement made by BET earlier this week.

Moreover, the Bad Boys: Ride or Die star will also debut a new song live after five years.

Previously, Smith hinted at his new project in an interview with Extra in which he said that he would release it in a ‘month or so.’

