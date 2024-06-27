 
Geo News

Kate Middleton is leading Prince Harry to the brink of an emotional breakdown

Prince Harry is currently being led to the point of a complete breakdown

By
Web Desk

June 27, 2024

Kate Middleton is leading Prince Harry to the brink of an emotional breakdown
Kate Middleton is leading Prince Harry to the brink of an emotional breakdown

Experts fear Prince Harry is well on his way to a complete breakdown and its to do with his lack of an invite to the Trooping of Colour.

News about it all has been brought forward by an inside source that is close to Closer magazine.

Per this insider, “It was painful for Harry to see all his family gathered for Trooping the Colour.”

“He would have dearly loved to have been there, if only to congratulate and support Kate in person on what must have been an incredibly difficult day for her.”

For those unversed, the insider also admitted that, “Harry was particularly upset and emotional when he saw the footage of Kate.”

“He’s been so worried about her ever since he received the news of her condition, and while he has managed to connect with her on a few occasions, it’s not nearly as often as he’d like.”

“He could see she was putting on a stoic, brave face, but ultimately having the eyes of the world on her was a lot of pressure.”

What made things worst was “The fact he had to watch from 6,000 miles away” and that “just made him so sad.”

And “it really hammered home how he’s an outsider at this point.”

At this point in time before signing off, the source noted that “He would just love to have her – along with the rest of his family – back in his life properly.”

Taylor Swift chooses 'Team Wales' over Meghan Markle
Taylor Swift chooses 'Team Wales' over Meghan Markle
Joseph Quinn teases shocking return to 'Stranger Things 5'
Joseph Quinn teases shocking return to 'Stranger Things 5'
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce impressed by Princess Charlotte
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce impressed by Princess Charlotte
Prince Harry thinks Prince William's turned into a country bumpkin for Kate
Prince Harry thinks Prince William's turned into a country bumpkin for Kate
‘Skeptical' Kate Middleton not sure about public comeback amid cancer
‘Skeptical' Kate Middleton not sure about public comeback amid cancer
Jennifer Garner wants Ben Affleck to live with her amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Jennifer Garner wants Ben Affleck to live with her amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Prince William' fighting for his life through trauma pain more than he'd admit
Prince William' fighting for his life through trauma pain more than he'd admit
Prince Harry breaks down the pain of losing Princess Diana to a car crash
Prince Harry breaks down the pain of losing Princess Diana to a car crash
Kate Middleton plans next public appearance after Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton plans next public appearance after Trooping the Colour
Taylor Swift reacts to Joe Alwyn shocking breakup confession
Taylor Swift reacts to Joe Alwyn shocking breakup confession
Kate Middleton's turned the bones of Buckingham Palace fragile
Kate Middleton's turned the bones of Buckingham Palace fragile
Prince Harry releases candid new video talking about Princess Diana's death
Prince Harry releases candid new video talking about Princess Diana's death