Kourtney, Travis Barker avoid each others exes by going to extreme lengths

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were previously with Scott Disick, Shanna Moakler, respectively

By
Web Desk

June 27, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are being held back by their pasts.

After revealing their odd living situation in new episodes of The Kardashians, the couple is facing tension because of their exes Scott Disick and Shanna Moakler.

“It was all amped up a bit for the show but still, the truth is they actually have had to spend a huge amount of time apart and they still do at times, mostly because of their toxic exes. Scott is still a nightmare [when] it comes to the custody drop-offs, he’s still so bitter about Travis,” a source told Life & Style.

Moreover, Kourtney’s baby daddy is not a fan of Travis, and the feeling is mutual.

“So he usually just goes into his shell and avoids the whole situation by taking off,” the source spoke of the Blink 182 who “cannot stand” Scott.

On the other hand, Kourtney avoids Shanna at all costs.

“[The] truth is she’s scared of Shanna, so she doesn’t want to risk seeing her face to face. So, unfortunately it still does create situations where they have to take time apart on the weekends. It’s beyond aggravating that Scott and Shanna still have this sort of power over them,” the tipster concluded.

