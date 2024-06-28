 
Geo News

Brooklyn Beckham reacts to Victoria Beckham 50th birthday sans Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham reflected on celebrating mother Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday without wife Nicola Peltz

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Photo: Brooklyn Beckham reacts to Victoria Beckham 50th birthday sans Nicola Peltz
Photo: Brooklyn Beckham reacts to Victoria Beckham 50th birthday sans Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham recently talked about Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday.

As fans will know, on her 50th birthday, Victoria Beckham posted a video on her Instagram handle of her performing along with her Spice Girls members.

The legendary designer captioned this clip, “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife.”

Following the band member’s surprise appearance on Victoria’s birthday, David told Jimmy Kimmel, “I didn’t expect them to all get up on stage.”

The father of four continued, "So my son, who plays the guitar and sings, had a song and he sang ‘Mama’ and then all of a sudden all the girls got up,” and claimed to be the band's “biggest fan.”

Now, during a recent chat with Ankur Jain, Brooklyn was asked about his performance at his mother’s birthday, reported Daily Mail.  

“You filmed that video which went crazy viral with your mum. What was the story behind that?” Ankur asked the aspiring chef and photographer.

In response, Brooklyn branded the pop girl group “cool” and recalled, “Omg my mum's birthday. So it was in London at this bar and the Spice Girls came along and they started performing.”

“And I just got my phone out and started filming and was like ‘This is so cool’. I haven't seen them perform in so long so it was good fun,” he declared in conclusion. 

'Super gracious' Travis Kelce garners praise from Greg Olsen
'Super gracious' Travis Kelce garners praise from Greg Olsen
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 'focus on work & family' amid DWI incident
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 'focus on work & family' amid DWI incident
Did Kendall Jenner break Louvre Museum rules with barefoot midnight visit?
Did Kendall Jenner break Louvre Museum rules with barefoot midnight visit?
Travis Kelce 'Alice in Wonderland' confession brings hilarious reactions
Travis Kelce 'Alice in Wonderland' confession brings hilarious reactions
Selena Gomez debuts new hair on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Selena Gomez debuts new hair on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Kevin Costner hits back at critics of Native American roles in 'Horizon'
Kevin Costner hits back at critics of Native American roles in 'Horizon'
Jimmy Kimmel gives insights into Paul McCartney's star studded party
Jimmy Kimmel gives insights into Paul McCartney's star studded party
Shania Twain unveils her plans for Glastonbury Festival
Shania Twain unveils her plans for Glastonbury Festival
Chris Witaske reflects on emotional impact of 'The Bear'
Chris Witaske reflects on emotional impact of 'The Bear'
Sharon Osbourne apologizes to fans after Ozzy Osbourne lets them down
Sharon Osbourne apologizes to fans after Ozzy Osbourne lets them down
'The Bear' Jeremy Allen breaks silence on romance rumors with Ayo Edebiri
'The Bear' Jeremy Allen breaks silence on romance rumors with Ayo Edebiri
Kris Jenner reveals 'really emotional' health scare
Kris Jenner reveals 'really emotional' health scare