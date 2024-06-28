Queen Camilla warns King Charles as Japanese Emperor returns to homeland

Queen Camilla is keen to get Charles back to his treatments after visit from Japanese Emperor.

Her Majesty, who stood shoulder to shoulder as King Charles welcomed the Royal Family from Japan, now wants her husband to go back home and rest.

Speaking about Camilla’s body language upon the Japanese Emperor’s return, body language expert Judi James said.

She added: "This is a very long farewell from the Japanese Emperor and his wife and despite the many signals of a close friendship between them and Charles and Camilla there are some body language hints that suggest Charles might be feeling a little tired and that Camilla might be keen to get him back into the Palace to rest.

"There is a point where Camilla actually seems to speak to Charles to warn him and her left hand clenches and unclenches in a suggestion of growing anxiety. He uses some two-handed ushering rituals but none of that takes away from signs that show this is a very affectionate relationship with guests that look reluctant to leave,” Judi noted.