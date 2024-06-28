Prince Harry crushes King Charles’ last hope in desperate hour

Prince Harry has squashed King Charles’ last hope as Royal family deals with back-to-back traumatic incidents since the beginning of this year.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has decided not to return to the Royal family fold amid reports claiming he is planning a surprise visit to the UK.

As per latest report by GB News, the Duke of Sussex does not plan to resume his role as a ‘working royal’ as the Royal family loses their major players to health scares, including Charles, Kate Middleton, and Princess Anne.

According to the publication’s royal correspondent Cameron Walker, the father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet does not plan on coming back to the Royal family and work as a senior royal.

He spoke of how the Royals were shaken after Charles and Camilla were diagnosed with cancer, with the recent news about Princess Anne being the final blow.

In these desperate times, it was reported that there were hopes that Harry would step in to save the Royals, however, Walker said he has no such plans.

“We've seen some senior royals step back, three senior Royals, one in hospital, two regularly visiting for treatment,” he said. "Do you think that's encouraged Prince Harry to take on that perhaps more responsible role that you were talking about?"

"I don't think it's to do with we're losing members of the Royal Family temporarily, such as the Princess of Wales and Princess Anne,” he added. "I think he's trying to go it alone.”

“I don't think this is him trying to become a working member of the Royal Family again. I think he is pretty happy in California from the messages we are getting from him, but clearly it is a huge frustration.”