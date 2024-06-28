 
Jason Kelce talks of Taylor Swift's influence on his brother Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce supportive of everything Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift 'have got going on'

June 28, 2024

Jason Kelce has revealed why he is supportive of his brother Travis Kelce's headline-making romance with Taylor Swift.

A footage of the retired Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, speaking to media outlets at the Eagles Autism Foundation event on Wednesday emerged online where he gets candid about his brother's love life. 

“We just want to be supportive of him and their relationship and everything that they’ve got going on because it’s so wonderful right now,” he told CBS.

“He’s my brother, he’s always going to be my brother,” Jason went on.

While he recounted that the Swift romance certainly changed his brother's life, he noted that it has altered Travis' life 'more.'

Jason's remarks come after Travis recently joined his popstar girlfriend on the stage during the star-studded Eras Tour where he put on a tux to complement Swift's London performance. 

Jason and his wife Kylie had attended the Eras concert a day prior to Travis' on stage cameo, referring to their experience as 'a lot of fun.'

“That was a blast this past weekend,” he remarked. “We were over in London at those concerts, and Taylor, what she has accomplished not just in that short period of time, but over the course of her career, is truly remarkable.”

