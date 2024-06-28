 
Prince Harry breaks silence after new court orders

Prince Harry is suing NGN over accusations of unlawful activities by its journalists and private investigators

June 28, 2024

Prince Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne has said that the NGN group was engaging in a “classic fishing expedition” by seeking documents they should have sought much sooner for a trial scheduled in January.

The lawyer, on behalf of Prince Harry, issued the statement after the duke was ordered on Thursday to carry other wider searches for emails, text messages and other material that might be relevant in his lawsuit against NGN newspaper, amid concern some evidence had been destroyed.

According to the Independent, David said, “NGN’s tactical and sluggish approach to disclosure wholly undermines the deliberately sensational assertion that the claimant [Harry] has not properly carried out the disclosure exercise.

“This is untrue. In fact, the claimant has already made clear that he has conducted extensive searches, going above and beyond his obligations.”

King Charles younger son and more than 40 others are suing NGN over accusations of unlawful activities by journalists and private investigators.

Now, the Duke of Sussex has been ordered to disclose why and how drafts of his memoir, Spare, and messages exchanged with his ghostwriter were destroyed “well after” he sued NGN in 2019.

